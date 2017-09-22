 Marlin, Marlin Fishing, Photos, Boats & Gear | Marlin Magazine

Boats

  • viking 44 open video review

    Viking 44 Open Boat Review Video

    Another winner from the popular builder in New Gretna, New Jersey

    By Staff posted Sep 22nd, 2017
    We tested the Viking 44 Open during the builder’s dealer meetings in New Jersey. She’s another rock-solid offshore performer from Viking Yachts.

  • Henriques 50 XP HT Boat Review

    Skip the frills and get ready for a hefty dose of muscle and fishing amenities with this beauty

    By Gary Caputi posted Sep 19th, 2017
    Henrique Yachts newest 50-footer makes its debut.
  • maverick 50 open fly running

    Maverick 50 Boat Review

    The largest model to date from the popular Costa Rican boatbuilder, Open Fly is built to fish

    By Sam White posted Sep 19th, 2017
    The Maverick 50, Open Fly, hits the water in Los Sueños, Costa Rica.
    Maverick 50 Boat Review Video

    A video review of the new Maverick 50, Open Fly

    By Sam White posted Sep 18th, 2017
Offshore Rigs, Tips and Techniques

Travel & Tournaments

Offshore Fishing Gear

  • Fathom Offshore Tournament Angler Keith English

    The man behind the popular lure company talks conservation efforts

    By Austin Coit posted Sep 25th, 2017
    Fathom Offshore owner and The Billfish Foundation chairman are just two of the titles Keith English holds.

  • Best Gloves for Fishing

    Ensure your hands are prepared for any fishing situation with these gloves.

    By Megan Williams posted Sep 21st, 2017
    Fishing gloves for any situation.
  • best plunger fishing lures

    10 Best Plunger Fishing Lures

    When trolling for marlin, these are the best lures with the plunger-head design

    By Devin Golden posted Aug 10th, 2017
    Learn which plunger lures are most effective at attracting marlin — and also find out where they perform best in your trolling spread.
Marine Electronics

  • tower on boat for communication

    Using Satellite Communication on Your Boat

    From satellite-device options to data-usage costs, there’s a lot to consider when trying to stay connected offshore

    posted Aug 20th, 2017
    Know how much data each satellite device uses — because not being educated could break your bank when you return to shore.

  • Is Technology in Fishing Overrated?

    Four captains discuss the impact of modern electronics

    posted Jun 12th, 2017
    Four captains give us their opinions on modern marine electronics and fishing.

  • Hot New Marine Electronics for 2017

    Radar, sonar, chartplotters, audio/visual, lighting and more for your sport-fishing boat

    By Randy Vance posted Jun 6th, 2017
    From radar and chirp sonar to audio/visual, lighting and more, we show you all the hot new electronics for your sport-fishing boat.
