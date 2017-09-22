Marlin Magazine Homepage A Trip to the Stunning Seychelles Boats Viking 44 Open Boat Review Video Another winner from the popular builder in New Gretna, New Jersey By Staff posted Sep 22nd, 2017 We tested the Viking 44 Open during the builder’s dealer meetings in New Jersey. She’s another rock-solid offshore performer from Viking Yachts. Henriques 50 XP HT Boat Review Skip the frills and get ready for a hefty dose of muscle and fishing amenities with this beauty By Gary Caputi posted Sep 19th, 2017 Henrique Yachts newest 50-footer makes its debut. Maverick 50 Boat Review The largest model to date from the popular Costa Rican boatbuilder, Open Fly is built to fish By Sam White posted Sep 19th, 2017 The Maverick 50, Open Fly, hits the water in Los Sueños, Costa Rica. Maverick 50 Boat Review Video A video review of the new Maverick 50, Open Fly By Sam White posted Sep 18th, 2017 The Maverick 50, Open Fly, hits the water in Los Sueños, Costa Rica. See More Offshore Rigs, Tips and Techniques Want more of this? Sign up to receive our weekly email newsletter and never miss an update! By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Travel & Tournaments Black Marlin 20-Pound-Test IGFA Record Kay Mulholland caught this near-grander in 1982 By Jack Vitek posted Sep 22nd, 2017 Kay Mulholland caught this 998-pound black marlin to earn the 20-pound-test IGFA world record. Best Dolphin Photos From Readers, Volume III Marlin's Facebook fans sent us their best offshore photos of mahimahi By Devin Golden posted Sep 19th, 2017 Marlin's Facebook fans sent us their best offshore photos of mahimahi. See More Travel International Billfish Tournament Sending Donations to British Virgin Islands Puerto Rico's popular offshore fishing tournament is still on for Sept. 25 despite Hurricane Irma hitting Caribbean and Atlantic islands By Devin Golden posted Sep 13th, 2017 See how you can still sign up for the 64th International Billfish Tournament in Puerto Rico — and how you can help the British Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma. Texas Legends Billfish Tournament Win Falls to Suzy Q A grand slam highlights the team’s victory By Sam White posted Sep 2nd, 2017 Despite a smaller-than-usual fleet, the Texas Legends Billfish Tournament produced outstanding fishing and a great win for a local team. See More Tournament News Offshore Fishing Gear Fathom Offshore Tournament Angler Keith English The man behind the popular lure company talks conservation efforts By Austin Coit posted Sep 25th, 2017 Fathom Offshore owner and The Billfish Foundation chairman are just two of the titles Keith English holds. Best Gloves for Fishing Ensure your hands are prepared for any fishing situation with these gloves. By Megan Williams posted Sep 21st, 2017 Fishing gloves for any situation. 10 Best Plunger Fishing Lures When trolling for marlin, these are the best lures with the plunger-head design By Devin Golden posted Aug 10th, 2017 Learn which plunger lures are most effective at attracting marlin — and also find out where they perform best in your trolling spread. See More Gear Marine Electronics Using Satellite Communication on Your Boat From satellite-device options to data-usage costs, there’s a lot to consider when trying to stay connected offshore posted Aug 20th, 2017 Know how much data each satellite device uses — because not being educated could break your bank when you return to shore. Is Technology in Fishing Overrated? Four captains discuss the impact of modern electronics posted Jun 12th, 2017 Four captains give us their opinions on modern marine electronics and fishing. Hot New Marine Electronics for 2017 Radar, sonar, chartplotters, audio/visual, lighting and more for your sport-fishing boat By Randy Vance posted Jun 6th, 2017 From radar and chirp sonar to audio/visual, lighting and more, we show you all the hot new electronics for your sport-fishing boat. See More Electronics